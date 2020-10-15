Support Local Journalism

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Each year, the Commission for Women (CFW) hosts a healthy relationship awareness event for young people in our county. While that may not be possible this year due to COVID-19, the CFW remains committed to their focus on dating violence prevention for teens and young adults. In an effort to collect information to better target future events, they have created a survey regarding the experiences of individuals ages 13-25 as it relates to healthy relationships.

To take the survey, visit by clicking here: Interpersonal Relationship Survey.

All responses are confidential and will provide the CFW with vital information as they continue to work toward a safer and healthier St. Mary’s County. 

For more information about the CFW, please visit St. Mary’s County Commission for Women or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1680.

