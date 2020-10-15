OLNEY, MD (October 12, 2020) – Field of Screams Maryland, the area’s definitive haunt experience, returns for its 20th season with an adapted attraction that is COVID-compliant, and scarier than ever. Running now through November 7, this year’s experience takes guests through a haunted forest filled with horrific sites, zombies and haunted structures. A recognized leader in high-level immersive haunt productions, Field of Scream Maryland uses intricately-detailed Hollywood-caliber sets and professional actors.

Field of Screams has opted to close its indoor haunted house, and connect its two outdoor haunted trails to create one, long trail experience. This year’s experience is set solely in a forest to not only increase the level of dread but to provide for an open-air environment keeping in mind COVID precautions and safety measures, ensuring the experience is safe for attendees.

The Combo Trail, which consists of both the Haunted Trail, a ransacked campground where a group of 20-year-old campers brutally died, and the Trail of Terror, a serial killer’s lair, takes about 50 minutes to explore. The carefully crafted back-stories build the foundation of a truly unnerving experience.

Upon arrival, attendees will be escorted by a hostess to a socially-distant table for up to six with a small bonfire nearby. Concessions will be served until it’s time to walk the trail.

Additional Precautions for COVID-compliance according to CDC guidelines include:

Mandatory mask-wearing

Touchless ticketing process with timed admission times

Actors along the trail will stay six to 13 feet from the public (if an actor screams, they will stay a minimum of 13 feet away)

A limited number of attendees

No pre- or post- congregating

Cleaning stations, masks, social distancing, and all other requirements will be closely monitored.

Tickets start at $250 for a group of six and must be purchased in advance on the Field of Scream Maryland’s website. Field of Screams is open Friday-Sunday Oct. 3-Nov. 7, and Thursdays Oct. 15-29. Trails open at dusk.

