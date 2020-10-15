Back by popular demand, Historic Sotterley is proud to once again host a Farmer’s Market in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport (also known as Captain Walter Francis Duke Regional Airport). This market will take place on Sunday, October 25th from 9:00 am—1:00 pm. The Farmer’s Market will once again feature fresh & local food and products in a place where visitors of all ages can see airplanes and future aviators take to the skies!

The market will take place in the parking lot in front of the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown.

Due to COVID-19, all shoppers are requested to wear masks and keep a social distance from others while in the market area. The vendor booths will be spread out and there is plenty of parking next to and adjacent to the airport terminal building.

This Famer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their planes into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home, and we have been thrilled to welcome fly-in attendees at our earlier markets!

The markets will feature locally farmed oysters, pork from free-range heritage pigs, local honey, eggs, baked goods & bread, aged oils & vinegar, pickles, goat milk soap, apples & sweet potatoes, chocolates, fall flowers, spices, Kettle Corn, local wine, local beer, and local distillery offerings as well as a food trucks. Something for everyone!

Vendor listing is available on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org. For updates or changes, check Historic Sotterley’s website and Facebook page.

