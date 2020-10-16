[McLean, VA] October 15, 2020 – The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter is partnering with George Washington University to deliver a free three-part webinar series: “Cultural Competence in Dementia Care: Discussing Diversity, Inequity, and Compassionate Care”. The series will launch on Wednesday, October 28 at Noon with a one hour webinar focusing on dementia care in the Black community, with case presentations and discussions on socio-cultural considerations in care.

“Although African Americans are a racial minority in the United States, they are twice as likely to develop dementia, compared to their non-Hispanic White counterparts,” said Emeobong “Eme” Martin, MPH, Regional Health Systems Director for the Alzheimer’s Association chapters serving the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. “Further alarming is that some research suggests that a misdiagnosis of dementia is more common among African-American patients than non-Hispanic Whites, creating a strong imperative to educate the African-American community and their providers about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”

Ms. Martin will moderate the hour-long discussion on racial disparities and building equitable, compassionate care for African Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Featured speakers and panelists include:

Karyne Jones, President and CEO, National Caucus and Center on Black Aging, Inc.

Carl V. Hill, Ph.D, MPH, Interim Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Alzheimer’s Association

Tania Alchalabi, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Medicine, The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Christina Prather, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Medicine, The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Arthena Caston, Early-Stage Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advocate

“The National Capital Area Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is pleased to be partnering with the Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Care at George Washington University to discuss this timely and critical issue,” said Martin. “Throughout the series, we will address culturally competent, or patient-centered, compassionate care, for traditionally underserved communities, including African American, Latinx and LGBTQ+ to highlight disparities in dementia and educate provider and communities on equitable solutions.”

Dates are being finalized for parts two and three of the webinar series. Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits are pending.

To register for this free webinar, visit alz.org/nca .

