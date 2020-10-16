Support Local Journalism
Friday – October 16th
- 5:00pm – Greg Barrick – The Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD
- 5:00pm – Brandy DePhillip – ARTober Fest Annemarie Gardens – Solomons MD
- 6:00pm – John Luskey – Killarney House Irish Pub – Davidsonville MD
- 7:00pm – GrooveSpan Trio – Antoinette’s Garden Wine Bar – Leonardtown MD
- 7:00pm – David & the Dynamos – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD
- 7:30pm – Pork Donut – Swan Point Yacht & Country Club – Swam Point MD
- 7:30pm – Company B – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
Saturday – October 17th
- 1:00pm – Joseph Norris – Double Oak Farm – Prince Frederick MD
- 1:30pm – Billy Yeager – Generations Vineyard – Leonardtown MD
- 2:00pm – Joseph Norris – Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery – St Leonard MD
- 2:00pm – John Luskey – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD
- 5:00pm – Joe Parsons – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD
- 6:00pm – Nightcap – No Thyme To Cook – Solomon’s MD
- 6:30pm – John Luskey – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD
- 7:00pm – Mike Mead – Galazio Restaurant & Bar – La Plata MD
- 7:00pm – Girl Crush – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD
- 7:00pm – 81 Proof (Ryce & Myles) Action Lounge & Billiards – Leonardtown MD
- 7:00pm – HydraFX – Seabreeze Seafood Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD
- 8:00pm – Social – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 8:00pm – Hit or Miss Acoustic – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD
Sunday – October 18th
- 1:00pm – Fran Scuderi – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD
- 2:00pm – Shortcut Sunny – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD
- 2:00pm – Justin Myles OctoberFest Mashup – Ruddy Duck – Solomons MD
- 3:00pm – Billy Yeager – The Pier – Solomons MD
- 3:00pm – Flippin’ Eyelids – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
Monday – October 19th
- 6:00pm – John Luskey – The Lobby Coffee Bar – Huntington MD
Tuesday – October 20th
- 7:00pm – Open Mic w/Greg Barrick – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD
Wednesday – October 21st
- 6:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD
- 7:00pm – Open Mic w/Rob Cord – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD
- 9:00pm – Karaoke w/Greg Barrick – ABC Liquors & Lounge – California MD