Prince Frederick, Md. – At CalvertHealth, the priority has been, and always will be, to deliver safe, high-quality patient care. With fewer COVID patients in the hospital and with strict safety protocols in place, CalvertHealth Medical Center will welcome visitors back into the hospital beginning on Tuesday, October 20 from 2- 6 p.m.

“In the past month, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients continues to decline,” stated President and CEO Dean Teague, FACHE. “On average, we are seeing 4 COVID-19 positive or patients under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 in the hospital per day. We are excited to be heading in this direction,” Teague concluded. CalvertHealth Medical Center publishes the number of COVID-19 positive or PUIs that are hospitalized on its website every Monday.

“After more than six months of having no visitors in the hospital with only a few exceptions, we are pleased to welcome visitors back,” said Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services Diane Couchman, MBA, BSN, RN. “We know how important it is for patients to have a support person with them, and we are always striving to exceed their expectations,” stated Couchman.

“We came to this decision very carefully, and with a lot of help from the entire team,” said Chief Operating Officer Tony Bladen. Care teams at CalvertHealth Medical Center include environmental services, dietary, patient advocates, security, and many others. “It takes a coordinated effort to ensure we fulfill our mission by taking every possible precaution to protect you, our healthcare workers, and our visitors,” Bladen continued.

As visitors return, CalvertHealth continues to follow strict Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and continuing its practice of stringent cleaning with Ultraviolet technology, using personal protective equipment and social distancing when and where appropriate. Visitation varies depending on clinically safe practices for dedicated areas.

For specific guidance, please visit CalvertHealthMedicine.org/Visitation.

Like this: Like Loading...