The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of November:

Tuesday, Nov. 3 (Election Day)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are open for scheduled programs only.

Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and Lackey Indoor Pool are closed.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Veterans’ Day)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and Lackey Indoor Pool will be open 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. for open swim.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are open for scheduled programs only.

VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall. Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy. Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Eve)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and Lackey Indoor Pool will be open 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. for open swim.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center, Pisgah Recycling Center, Gilbert Run Recycling Center, Breeze Farm Recycling Center, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will close at 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

VanGO services will not be operating.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, all school-based community centers will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.

Curbside recycling will be delayed one day, Thursday pickup will take place on Friday.

The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.

White Plains Golf Course and skate park are closed.

Port Tobacco Historic Village will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and Lackey Indoor Pool are closed.

Friday, Nov. 27 (Day after Thanksgiving)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and Lackey Indoor Pool will be open Noon – 6 p.m. for open swim.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, all school-based community centers will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.

Curbside recycling will be delayed one day. Friday pickup will take place on Saturday.

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:

Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status

Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org

Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

