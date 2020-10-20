October 20, 2020– Maryland Farm Bureau executive director John Torres praised yesterday’s debut of Governor Hogan’s newest relief initiative, the Maryland Farmer COVID-19 Relief Program. The program will provide payments for contract poultry producers who were not eligible for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) funds, as well as bonus payments to farmers who received federal relief from the first round of CFAP funding.

Governor Hogan announcing the Maryland Farmer Covid-19 Relief Program Credit: Maryland Farm Bureau / Maryland Farm Bureau

“We would like to thank Governor Hogan for recognizing the hard work and dedication of Maryland’s farmers,” said Torres. “This news is a welcome relief to the farmers who ensure that American families have safe and affordable food on their dinner tables, not only during this pandemic but each and every day.”

Contract poultry growers are eligible for direct payments of $1,000 per poultry house (capped at five houses). Poultry growers whose flocks were depopulated during the pandemic are eligible for an additional $1,500 per house.

Maryland farmers who received federal funding from the first round of CFAP payments are eligible for a 15% bonus payment. Farmers growing chickens, turkeys, or ducks under contract in 2020, and whose poultry operations have not received any business interruption insurance coverage for the losses that will be covered by the relief funding?are eligible. Maryland contract poultry growers whose flocks had to be depopulated due to COVID-19 disruptions?are also eligible for additional assistance.

Dorchester county poultry producer, Mary Lou Brown at yesterday’s press event with Governor Hogan Credit: Maryland Farm Bureau / Maryland Farm Bureau

Poultry growers must fill out an online application by December 1, 2020.

For more information about the Maryland Farmer COVID-19 Relief Program go to: https://mda.maryland.gov/FarmerRelief

To apply for the Maryland Contract Poultry Grower COVID-19 Relief Fund go to: https://onestop.md.gov/forms/maryland-cares-act-contract-poultry-5f5bbe805d937b00fc64122a

To apply for the Maryland Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 1 (CFAP1) Bonus Payment go to https://onestop.md.gov/forms/maryland-cares-act-cfap-bonus-5f5bb7a9274b2e00fb5c9466

