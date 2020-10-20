ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland finished ninth in the nation for response to the 2020 Census. More than 2.2 million households were counted, representing a total of 99.9 percent of the state’s population.



“Our administration is proud that even amid all of this year’s challenges, Marylanders stepped up with one of the country’s leading response rates to the 2020 Census,” said Governor Hogan. “The participation of 2.2 million Maryland households will mean critical federal funding for our state over the next decade for services used by our citizens every single day—from meals to Medicare and health care to highways. I want to sincerely thank all of the community leaders and volunteers who helped make this a successful Census for the State of Maryland.”



Maryland’s Response Rates. Every Maryland household that responded contributed to a record response despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic:

Maryland ranked ninth for self-response in the U.S. with 71% of all Maryland households completing their forms online, by mail, or by phone. Maryland surpassed its 2010 self-response rate of 69.5%.

Maryland ranked fourth in the U.S. for Internet response.

Carroll County led the state with a self-response rate of 81.5%, ranking 24th in the U.S. out of more than 3,200 counties. Twenty-one of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions exceeded their 2010 self-response rate.

Every Marylander counted represents more than $18,250 over the next decade in federal funding for programs including Medicare and Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), school construction, emergency preparedness, and transportation projects. Census data also determines reapportionment, informs redistricting, and ensures that Maryland receives appropriate representation in Congress.

“This process has been a testament to the power of collaboration,” said Maryland Planning Secretary Robert McCord. “Partnership efforts among the state and local complete count committees (CCCs) along with the tireless commitment of nonprofit organizations, businesses, faith leaders, and other state agencies will make a difference in the lives of all Marylanders for years to come. Each has played a role in helping to shape the future of Maryland.”

Due to the pandemic, Census marketing and outreach efforts to connect with Marylanders had to be significantly modified to reach people who were no longer commuting to work, school, and other activities. The Maryland Department of Planning created several online tools to reach hard-to-count populations in urban and rural communities. Digital marketing, social media, and virtual and limited in-person events helped to supplement traditional advertising. Planning created materials in English, Spanish, Korean, and other languages, and worked daily with the state and local CCCs to ensure a full count of all Marylanders. Governor Hogan, Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford, and First Lady Yumi Hogan all recorded public service announcements as part of their year-long efforts to help promote the Census.

