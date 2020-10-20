Support Local Journalism

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!

Lexington Park Lions supported the Abberly Crest Annual Food Drive with a donation of $200 in groceries.  Foods collected will benefit the Southern Maryland Food Bank which, in turn, supports our local St. Mary’s County food pantries.  

Abberly Crest corporate management, HH Hunt, further supports the food drive with a $1 match for every food item collected.  Way to go Abberly Crest and HH Hunt!  We’re proud to be your community partners in feeding those in need.

Lions Jess and Dana Davis with Yvonne Jones from the Abberly Crest Team Credit: Lexington Park Lions / Lexington Park Lions

Sign up for our newsletter

Join our email list! Email subscribers may receive subscriber-only discounts, news, and tips. We send out a weekly email! Thank you!

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Southern Maryland Chronicle, 1234 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsivlle , MD, 20659, https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com/. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply