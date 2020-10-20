Lexington Park Lions supported the Abberly Crest Annual Food Drive with a donation of $200 in groceries. Foods collected will benefit the Southern Maryland Food Bank which, in turn, supports our local St. Mary’s County food pantries.

Abberly Crest corporate management, HH Hunt, further supports the food drive with a $1 match for every food item collected. Way to go Abberly Crest and HH Hunt! We’re proud to be your community partners in feeding those in need.

Lions Jess and Dana Davis with Yvonne Jones from the Abberly Crest Team Credit: Lexington Park Lions / Lexington Park Lions

