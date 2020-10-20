LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 19, 2020) – Beginning October 26, 2020, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer free flu vaccine to children (ages 3 – 18 years) at its SMCHD COVID-19 Testing Sites, during testing hours listed below:



SMCHD Main Office:

Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

21580 Peabody Street, Leonardtown

For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 475-4330

SMCHD Harm Reduction Office:

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m .

46035 Signature Lane, Lexington Park (co-located with U-Haul Moving & Storage)

For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 862-1680

Advance registration to receive the flu vaccine is required at www.marylandvax.org in order to ensure adequate vaccine supply. No advanced registration is required for COVID-19 testing.



“We really need everyone six months and older to get the flu vaccine unless they have a medical contraindication to it,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Decreasing the amount of flu transmission in our community relieves stress on our healthcare system, helps keep kids in school, and means fewer people get quarantined for their COVID-like flu symptoms.”



Additionally, SMCHD is partnering with St. Mary’s County Public Schools and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to offer drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for child and adult community members. Click here for more information on dates, times, and locations.



For more information about the flu, including prevention tips and key differences from COVID-19, please visit www.smchd.org/flu.

