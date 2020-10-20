On October 8 at approximately 3:36 p.m., officers responded to the 12300 block of Glenview Place in Waldorf for a reported shooting. Initial investigation revealed that a male subject arrived unannounced at an apartment of someone who was known to him and knocked on the door.

The victim answered, but then closed the door. The suspect, identified as Tommy Whack, Jr., 31, of Brandywine, then fired multiple rounds through the door towards the victim. No injuries were reported.

On Friday, October 16, officers with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia arrested Whack on a traffic stop. Whack is currently awaiting extradition in Virginia and will be served an arrest warrant upon his return to Maryland for this incident. He is being charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, felony use of a firearm, and other charges related to this incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

