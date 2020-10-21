Yesterday afternoon on Facebook, Charles County Sheriff’s Office Sargent Augustus Proctor, announced he had been awarded the Maryland Sheriff’s Association’s 2019 Community Service(Large Agency) Award for his outstanding performance record in the community outside or inside his normal police assignments.

Sgt. Proctor spearheads the Law Enforcement Torch Run in Charles County for the Maryland Special Olympics. This year, due to COVID-19, the Maryland Torch Run was held virtually October 12-17, 2020.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics (LETR) began in 1981, when Wichita, Kansas (USA) Police Chief Richard LaMunyon saw an urgent need to increase awareness of Special Olympics. He also saw it as an ideal way to get local law enforcement personnel involved with the Special Olympics community.

Thank you Sargent Proctor for your tireless efforts!

Images via Sgt. Proctor’s Facebook Page

