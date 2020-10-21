Women’s basketball head coach Ardell Jackson announced the addition of six student-athletes to the program for the 2020-21 year.

Alaina Bernich, Taylor Dean, Oriah Felix, Moriah Jones, Jariah Russell, and Gabrielle Williams will be joining the CSM women’s basketball team for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Jones and Felix come from St. Charles High School in Waldorf, Maryland, while Dean and Bernich are from Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. Russell hails from Southern Maryland Christian Academy in White Plains, Maryland, and Williams went to Wise Senior High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Jackson also noted that Karalina Lawrence, Jaila Savoy, and Kirsten Hamilton are returning for their sophomore years at CSM. Lawrence was named to the All-MDJUCO Honorable Mention and All-Region XX Division II Honorable Mention Team last year.

Here is what Jackson had to say about his incoming class and his returning players:

“We have signed six players so far this season and are very excited about what we have signed already. We feel we have an abundance of talent that will come in and make a huge impact on the program academically and athletically. They bring a lot of versatility, athleticism, and solid basketball IQ. We really hit the SMAC hard and recruited a lot of players right in our backyard, but had to pull in a player from Prince George’s County that just fit our system very well and will fill a void that we lacked last year. All of the signees were recruited because of their work ethic, and all of them have a unique aspect to their talent that I just really found important. The chemistry and flow will be very good. Combining this new talent with the experience of Kirsten Hamilton, Jaila Savoy, and Karalina Lawrence will be exciting to coach. I feel that our scoring, defense, and rebounding will improve drastically. The sky is the limit with these young ladies and the program. We just have to put in the work and continue to develop and grow.”

