LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools will celebrate Maryland Home-grown School Lunch Week during the week of October 19-23, 2020. During this week, Lexington Park Elementary School will be hosting our annual celebration.

On Wednesday, October 21, families will be able to experience a Drive-through Farm to School experience from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lexington Park Elementary School. During the Drive-through, students will be able to see animals from local farms and receive an agricultural activity booklet and handouts. Meal distribution will still be available during the Drive-through. Each bagged meal distributed will have local produce included in the bag.

Nutritional programs teach children about the importance of an active, healthy lifestyle in an effort to combat childhood obesity and enhance the role farms play in healthy eating and exercise. Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week aims to bring more Maryland grown products to school lunches and to help educate students about where their food comes from, how it is produced and the benefits of a healthy diet.

If students wish to participate in the Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week, they may video or take pictures of their visit to Lexington Park Elementary School. Send your video or pictures to foodservice@smcps.org. You may see yourself on Twitter!

Follow more about Maryland’s Farm to School initiative: @MSDEnutrition on Twitter and Instagram. Tag @MSDEnutrition and @MDfarm2school and use the hashtags #MHGSLW, #MDKidsEatLocal.

