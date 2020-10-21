The U.S. Postal Service will dedicate a Christmas stamp featuring a detail of “Our Lady of Guápulo,” an 18th-century oil painting.

This Christmas stamp features a detail of “Our Lady of Guápulo.” Painted in the 18th century by an unknown artist in Cuzco, Peru, “Our Lady of Guápulo” is from the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Enrobed in a pyramidal gown speckled with jewels and holding a scepter woven with roses and leaves, a crowned Virgin Mary looks down at a similarly adorned Christ Child in her left arm. A red rosary ropes across the center of her dress and down to her right.

Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp.

It is being issued as a Forever stamp, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

