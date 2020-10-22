Senior beagle Bertie is just retiring from his previous hunting j-o-b. Mostly Bertie is looking for a BFF.He is a super happy boy that loves people of all ages. He would enjoy a foster or forever home with tasty treats, slow walks, and soft beds to nap on.

Bertie is about 10 years old and 35 pounds with unique coloring and markings. He likes to go for walks and does well on a leash. He is a pretty social guy and has made many new friends on his outings to the dog park.

Bertie has been vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, and is waiting patiently for a foster or forever home.

If you have room for one more easy-going, laid back pup please message us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

This link will take you to our website where you can read more about Bertie and many other beagles looking for fosters and/or their forever homes.

Like this: Like Loading...