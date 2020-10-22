In honor of NASA’s 2020 Perseverance Mission to Mars, the Charles County Youth Orchestra has prepared a space-themed program for their next virtual concert which will be released on October 23 at 7:00 pm.

This new online concert features five pieces that are space-related: the Jupiter Symphony by Mozart, the opening of Also Sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss, Jupiter by Gustav Holst, Rey’s Theme by John Williams, and Fire Star: The Planet Mars by Brandon Bangle.

Students performing in this online concert are from all four of CCYO’s ensembles: Prelude Strings, Encore Band, Encore Strings, and the Charles County Youth Symphony and range in age from 8 to 18.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started CCYO has presented many activities including online concerts in May and July, an in-person chamber music concert, and masterclasses with musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Symphony.

Board President of the CCYO Georgia Bonney commented that: “I am so grateful for the Charles County Youth Orchestra and for all those who have persevered to provide amazing learning experiences for our young musicians through these unusual days of COVID. CCYO has pivoted seamlessly to an online platform, providing valuable individual, chamber, and ensemble experiences for our talented CCYO musicians.” Ms. Bonney who is the director of the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center in La Plata, MD continued: “My three children look forward to their CCYO experiences; meeting with other talented youth, being mentored by master musicians, and sharing their music with others makes their CCYO evenings rich and enjoyable.”

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland providing music education and performance opportunities for talented young musicians in Charles County, Prince Georges County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is sponsored in part by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of La Plata, MD and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD. Other major contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, Bullock’s Piano Salon East and the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata.

Perseverance:

2020 “A Virtual Space Odyssey”

An Online Concert

Friday, October 23rd at 7:00 P.M.

on Facebook at Charles County Youth Orchestra

Like this: Like Loading...