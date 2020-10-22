On October 17, 2020, at approximately 4:19 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were investigating reports of shots fired in the area of Pacific Drive when deputies heard several additional shots fired in the area of Forest Run Drive and Cinnamon Way in Lexington Park.

Officers responded to the area and located a vehicle and one residence on Cinnamon Drive that had sustained damage from being struck by projectiles. No injuries were reported from the incident.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab Technicians responded and processed the scene. Several shell casings were recovered from the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Courtney Edwards at (301) 475-4200 extension 78003 or by email at Courtney.Edwards@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment

