LEONARDTOWN, MD – Reliable internet access in St. Mary’s County has been a top priority of the Commissioners, and on Sept. 15, the Commissioners allocated $100,000 toward formally assessing local broadband capabilities.

For the first phase of assessments, the Commissioners are releasing a communitywide survey of existing internet services. The St. Mary’s County Broadband Assessment Project surveys for Employers and Households are posted here: https://www.stmarysmd.com/it/broadband/BroadbandAssessment.aspx

The Employer survey deadline is Nov. 10, 2020.

The Household survey deadline is Nov. 24, 2020.

The surveys are designed to spur broadband options, more broadband investment across the county. Affordable and fast broadband is critical to local economies, education and real estate market.

For more information about the surveys, contact, please Kelly Lewis: Kelly@LewisStrategic.com.

