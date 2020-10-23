Support Local Journalism
Congratulations to Calvert County Detention Center Correctional Deputy First Class (Cdfc.) Kiana Brooks; Cdfc. Thomas Commodore; Correctional Sergeant Marcella Conway-Jones; Cdfc. David Aaron Cook; Senior Cdfc. Robert Scott; Cdfc. Erik Snyder for their live saving efforts.
In May, an individual at the Detention Center was discovered in a perilous situation. This team responded quickly and took extraordinary action to save a life. Their professionalism, dedication, and hard work are evident in their concern for those in their care!
Congratulations to you all for this well-deserved recognition.