Calvert County Public Schools is proud to announce the 2020 recipients of the Calvert School Foundation grants to foster creative approaches to education. Members of the Board of Directors of the Foundation reviewed twelve proposals and selected five to be funded for a total cost of $7,520.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “This year, especially, we applaud our teachers who developed creative ideas and applied for grants to do enriching activities. We thank our community and the Calvert School Foundation for their support.”

The five proposals that will be funded this year are:

“STEAM to Stars,” $2000.00, awarded to Crystal Ricks, Coordinator of Advanced Learning

“Making Connections: Providing Meaningful Communication to All,” $1996.00, awarded to Richelle Starnes, Huntingtown Elementary

“Kindergarten Clean and Flexible Seating,” $500.00, awarded to Stephanie Thom, Dowell Elementary

“Promoting a Community of Diversity and Cultural Consciousness through Contemporary Literature,” $2,000.00, awarded to Mary Brooke Fitzpatrick, St. Leonard Elementary

“Improving Literacy through Book Clubs,” $1024.00, awarded to Jessica Gentile, Calvert High

The Calvert School Foundation provides a source of supplemental funding for Calvert County Public Schools through donations and community involvement. The resources are allocated for innovative educational programs that foster creative approaches to teaching and learning.

Members of the Board of Directors of the Foundation include Bonnie Barrett, Vice President and Manager of Business Development, Community Bank of the Chesapeake; Barbara McKimmie, Past President and Member, Calvert Retired School Personnel Association; Dona Ostenso, President, Calvert Education Association; Guffrie Smith, President, Calvert Collaborative for Children & Youth; Mark Wanamaker, General Manager, Bayside Toyota; and Victoria Samuels, Vice President of Community Relations, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

The Foundation operates under the umbrella of the Calvert Community Foundation, which is in partnership with Chesapeake Charities. The Calvert Community Foundation (CCF) is a non-profit resource that provides community groups a simple, accountable method to fulfill their philanthropic missions. Chesapeake Charities is a 501(c)(3) community foundation based in Queen Anne’s County that serves the Chesapeake Bay region.

Like this: Like Loading...