CHARLOTTE HALL, MD – Friday morning, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) toured the new Charlotte Hall Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). The facility, which opens on October 26, will replace the current clinic and provide state-of-the-art care for veterans in Southern Maryland, close to home.

“I was so glad to tour this exciting new facility,” said Congressman Hoyer. “For years, I’ve worked with the VA, community stakeholders, and our veterans to build a new facility, and ensure better care for the veterans in our community. This new CBOC will expand the availability of health care and mental health services to veterans in Southern Maryland, and provide dental care, women’s health care, and physical therapy services. I’m glad that the new facility will also feature telehealth services so that patients can access care virtually as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Caring for the men and women who served our nation is one of our most important responsibilities,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “I’m pleased that after years of hard work, this new facility will serve our veterans here in Southern Maryland. I join in thanking those who brought this project to fruition, and congratulate them on this wonderful new facility.” Congressman Hoyer has supported the need for a new CBOC in Charlotte Hall for more than a decade. In 2010, Congressman Hoyer hosted a tour of Charlotte Hall CBOC for then-Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki to demonstrate that the existing facility was not adequate to provide care to thousands of Southern Maryland veterans and urge the construction of a new facility. Following delays in the construction of the facility, Congressman Hoyer wrote to then-Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert McDonald in 2016 to request a timeline and plan for the opening of the new CBOC in Charlotte Hall. In February 2019, Congressman Hoyer participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility. Over the years he has led numerous discussions with veterans organizations focused on the need for a new CBOC to better serve the community.

