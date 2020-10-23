(October 23, 2020) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will resurface MD 6 (Charles Street) between Willow Lane and US 301 (Crain Highway) starting Sunday, Oct. 25.

Crews will work overnight, Sunday through Thursday, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with single-lane closures in both directions of MD 6. Weather permitting, all work should be complete this fall.

MDOT SHA’s contractor F.O. Day Construction is performing the work. This work is part of an areawide contract to improve pavement conditions along state routes in southern Maryland. Drivers should be prepared for lane shifts within the work zone.

MDOT SHA works to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews and our customers. Drivers are reminded to stay alert, focus on?driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov.?For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to?md511.maryland.gov. Customers with questions may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

Like this: Like Loading...