St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College, is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review®.

The education services company features St. Mary’s College in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2021 Edition.Released on October 20, 2020, and accessible for free at www.princetonreview.com/green-guide, the guide profiles 416 colleges.

St. Mary’s College also earned a spot on The Princeton Review’s “Top 50 Green Colleges” rankings list. The Princeton Review used data from its institutional survey of college administrators and its surveys of students at the colleges to tally the ranking list.

“We strongly recommend St. Mary’s College of Maryland to students who want to study and live at a green college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. “Each and every one of the outstanding colleges in this edition of our guide offers both excellent academics and exemplary evidence of environmental commitment. “

The profiles in The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges provide information about admission requirements, cost and financial aid, and student body demographics. According to the guide, “students fortunate enough to attend St. Mary’s College of Maryland receive a “top tier education” wherein they have ample “opportunity to try new things and explore their interests.” That extends beyond the applauded “research-based curriculum” to the environment — “the campus is absolutely gorgeous”—and even the food in the “great dining hall.”

St. Mary’s College was also recently recognized as the fifth best public liberal arts college by U.S. News & World Report and listedfirst among public liberal arts colleges in the nation from Washington Monthly “based on what they do for the country.” The College is also included in the 2021 Fiske Guide to Colleges, The Princeton Review’s “Best 386 Colleges” Guide for 2021, named a 2020-21 College of Distinction and a 2021 Hidden Gem by CollegeRaptor.com, and ranked among the “Best Colleges for Your Money” by Money.

