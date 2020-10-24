LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 23, 2020) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital invite community members and partner organizations to participate in a virtual town hall as part of their Community Health Needs Assessment processes on Wednesday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m.

The town hall will focus on discussing the health issues most affecting our community. Data collected will help guide community programs and priorities for years to come and will inform the development of an updated Community Health Improvement Plan for St. Mary’s County.



Interested community members & organizations can join the event via:

Google Meeting: meet.google.com/ved-zgsk-sju

Or by phone at: 1-415-604-0309 (PIN: ?534 191 126#)

For more information or to receive a calendar invite, please contact the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership at stmaryspartnership@gmail.com or Brenda Wolcott at Brenda.K.Wolcott@medstar.net.

Like this: Like Loading...