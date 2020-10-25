WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone today announced $793,828 in federal funding to expand housing-related counseling, including financial literacy, property maintenance and fiscal management services, across Maryland communities.

“The pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis have created significant financial hardship for many across our state. This latest federal funding effort will help strengthen financial planning and housing resources for Maryland families,” the lawmakers said. “During the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, our delegation remains committed to making sure that Marylanders have access to crucial services like these.”

This funding is allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development FY2020 Supplemental Housing Counseling Grant Program and distributed statewide. Awardees include:

$561,802 – HomeFree-USA in Riverdale

$99,137 – Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Maryland and Delaware, Inc. in Columbia

$22,858 – United Communities Against Poverty in Capitol Heights

$17,629 – Centro de Apoyo Familiar – Center for Assistance Families in Riverdale

$10,458 – Housing Initiative Partnership, Inc. in Hyattsville

$9,393 – Harford County Housing Agency in Bel Air

$8,603 – Arundel Community Development Service, Inc. in Annapolis

$8,347 – Home Partnership, Inc. in Joppa

$7,441 – Hagerstown Neighborhood Development Partnership, Inc. in Hagerstown

$6,866 – Washington County Community Action Council in Hagerstown

$6,533 – Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc. in Baltimore

$6,407 – Diversified Housing Development, Inc. in Windsor

$6,282 – South Maryland Tri-County Community Action in Hughesville

$6,225 – Frederick Community Action Agency in Frederick

$6,016 – Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission, Inc. in Cumberland

$5,502 – Garwyn Oaks Northwest Housing Resource Center, Inc. in Baltimore

$4,329 – Shore Up!, Inc. in Salisbury

The Maryland delegation previously announced over $48 million in COVID-19 economic and housing relief for families across the state. The delegation also announced more than $9 million in COVID-19 relief for tenant-based housing voucher recipients for Marylanders.

