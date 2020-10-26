[McLean, VA] October 26, 2020 – The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter is partnering with the Veterans Administration to deliver a free four-part webinar series: “Matters of the Mind: Discussions on Dementia through Multiple Lenses during COVID-19”. The series will launch on Wednesday, November 4 with a one hour webinar focusing on clinicians and dementia.

“An estimated three-quarter of a million veterans are living with dementia in the United States and that number is expected to increase by 20% during the next decade,” said Emeobong “Eme” Martin, MPH, Regional Health Systems Director for the Alzheimer’s Association chapters serving the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. “These statistics create a strong imperative to engage the veterans community, their families and providers on dementia education, programs and support services”

Presenters for the webinar series include:

Tania Alchalabi, MD, MPH , The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

, The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences Chanda Corbett, PhD , Washington, D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Sheila Griffith, NHA , Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter

Salwa Susu Habayeb, MSN, AGNP-C , Washington, D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center

, Washington, D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center , Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter , Washington, D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center Emeobong “Eme” Martin, MPH , Alzheimer’s Association

, Alzheimer’s Association Carly Wagner, MSN, AGNP-C , Washington, D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center

, Washington, D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center Zorbari Wikina, MSN, AGNP-C, Washington, D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center

“The National Capital Area Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is pleased to be partnering with the Washington D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center to this end,” said Martin. “The timeliness of presenting this series during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month / National Family Caregivers Month will educate and empower clinicians and members of the community on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, caregivers and brain health.”

Topics, dates and times for the series are:

Dementia 101 for Clinicians, Wednesday, November 4 from 1 – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, November 4 from 1 – 2 p.m. Dementia 101 for the Community, Thursday, November 12 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Thursday, November 12 from 12 – 1 p.m. Strategies for a Happy and Healthy Brain, Tuesday, November 17 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, November 17 from 12 – 1 p.m. Strategies for Caregivers, Monday, November 23 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits are pending. To register for this free webinar, visit alz.org/nca .

