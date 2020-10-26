Come and help us welcome the winter season as we celebrate the gifts of Family, Friends and Art! There is no better way to shake off those stuck-at-home blues than joining us, your art family, for an afternoon Open House. Mark your calendar, the date is Saturday November 14th from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Come and browse the spectacular art of local artists in a setting reminiscent of an old country store and outdoor marketplace. Have a fun walk down memory lane while viewing paintings, photography, pottery and clay art, jewelry, wood crafts and much, much more.

We will help you take the chill off with complimentary to-go hot apple cider and individually prepackaged cookies. We will have outdoor (socially distanced) seating so don those thick cozy sweaters (and masks of course) and get into the holiday swing of things. We look forward to seeing you!

The CalvART Gallery Holiday Marketplace show runs from Nov. 12th through Jan. 3rd. Our weekly operating hours have been expanded and we are now open Thursday through Sunday, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. You can view these and many more works at:

CalvART Gallery Website Store

CalvART Gallery Facebook

CalvART Gallery Website

Money spent locally stays in the local economy and continues to strengthen the economic base of the entire community. Small local businesses make indispensable contributions to communities and neighborhoods. Supporting local artists allows them the opportunity to continue to serve their communities. You will often see members of calvART supporting local charities and organizations by participating in art shows, teaching workshops, and donating items for fundraisers.

The calvART Gallery is located in the Prince Frederick Center at the intersection of Rt. 4 and Rt. 231 nestled between the Sakura Restaurant and Dreamweaver Café. Open Friday through Sunday from 11 am-5 pm. For more information visit the website or call 410-535-9252. The calvART Gallery is a program of the Arts Council of Calvert County. The Gallery has new shows every month. Very soon we hope to begin having our receptions again and they will be open to the public. Please bring your friends! In the meantime, stay safe!

Like this: Like Loading...