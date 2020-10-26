ANNAPOLIS (Oct. 22, 2020) – The Maryland State Board of Elections reminds voters seeking to cast their ballots in person that early voting begins Monday, Oct. 26 and runs for eight consecutive days, including Saturday and Sunday. Early voting in Maryland concludes on Monday, Nov. 2, the day prior to Election Day.

Eligible voters may cast their ballots at any authorized early voting center in their jurisdiction of residence. A complete list of early voting centers is available h ere. Voters may also search here for early voting centers, Election Day voting centers, and ballot drop box locations in their area simply by including their zip code.

For voters who missed the advance voter registration deadline, same-day registration will be available at early voting and Election Day vote centers. To prove their place of residence, Marylanders registering in person during early voting or on Election Day will need to bring their Motor Vehicle Administration-issued driver’s license, identification card or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document that includes the voter’s name and new address.

“We encourage Marylanders who would like to vote in person to take advantage of early voting,” said Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone. “While many Marylanders have, and continue to, cast their votes using mail-in ballots, voting early is one way to reduce lines and limit wait times at vote centers. The best time to vote in person is on a weekday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.”

Voters who have already requested a ballot should vote the ballot they receive in the mail. Voters simply complete the ballot, sign the oath on the postage-paid return envelope that accompanies the ballot, seal the envelope and submit it by mail or at an approved ballot drop box location .

Voters may not “trade in” their mail-in ballot during early voting or on Election Day, nor can they scan their mail-in ballot at an in-person vote center. If a voter has already requested or received a mail-in ballot and wants to vote early, the voter will have to cast a provisional ballot. This ballot will be held until election officials confirm the voter did not also return a mail-in ballot. This process ensures only one ballot per voter is counted.

Voters may drop off a mail-in ballot at an early voting center, but the ballot must be properly sealed in the return envelope that accompanied the mail-in ballot. Voters must sign the oath on the return envelope in order for the ballot to be counted.

As a reminder, early voting centers and Election Day vote centers will be following approved health guidelines. Voters must wear a mask and maintain a distance of at least six feet between other individuals.

Anne Arundel County

Calvert County

Early voting is Monday, October 26 through Monday, November 2, 2020; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early Voting Location:

Community Resources Building

Conference Room 1 – Lower Level

30 Duke Street, Prince Frederick

Mail-in Ballots



All eligible, active voters will receive a mail in ballot application in late August or early September. If a voter wishes to vote by mail, please return the application as soon as possible. The deadline to receive the application (not just mailed by) is October 20, 2020.

You may request a mail in ballot online or download the application:

Online Mail in Ballot Request

Mail in Ballot Application (PDF)

Drop Boxes



Update! October 15, 2020. The rest of the ballot drop boxes are being delivered today! They will be in place by 5:00 pm. They will be available 24/7 until 8:00 pm on November 3, 2020.

Locations:

Northern High School – 2950 Chaneyville Rd, Owings, 20736

Huntingtown High School – 4125 Solomons Island Rd, Huntingtown, 20639

Calvert High School – 520 Fox Run Blvd, Prince Frederick, 20678

Patuxent High School – 12485 Southern Connector Blvd, Lusby, 20657

Community Resources Building – 30 Duke St, Prince Frederick, 20678

Northeast Community Center – 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave, Chesapeake Beach. 20732

Southern Community Center – 20 Appeal Ln, Lusby, 20657

Charles County

Early Voting Centers

Available October 26th – November 2nd (including the weekend) 7 a.m.– 8 p.m.

Sacred Heart Church Friendship Hall

201 St. Mary’s Avenue

La Plata, MD 20646Drop Box is located in rear Friendship Hall

parking lot behind the Church St. Charles High School

5305 Piney Church Road

Waldorf, MD 20602Drop Box is located at front entrance

of the Aquatics Center

Vote Centers

Available on Election Day November 3rd 7 a.m.– 8 p.m.

Sacred Heart Church Friendship Hall

201 St. Mary’s Avenue

La Plata, MD 20646 St. Charles High School – Gym 5305 Piney Church Road Waldorf, MD 20602 McDonough High School – Gym 7165 Marshall Corner Road Pomfret, MD 20675 Lackey High School – Café 3000 Chicamuxen Road

Indian Head, MD 20640 La Plata High School – Commons

6035 Radio Station Road

La Plata, MD 20646 Thomas Stone High School – Café

3785 Leonardtown Road

Waldorf, MD 20601 North Point High School – Gym

2500 Davis Road

Waldorf, MD 20603 Westlake High School – Gym 3300 Middletown Road

Waldorf, MD 20603 Piccowaxen Middle School – Café

12834 Rock Point Road

Newburg, MD 20664

Ballot Drop Box Locations

Available September 30th – November 3rd (drop boxes locked 8 p.m. November 3rd )

Sacred Heart Church Friendship Hall

201 St. Mary’s Avenue

La Plata, MD 20646Drop Box is located in rear Friendship Hall parking lot behind the Church Charles County Board of Elections

201 E. Charles Street

La Plata, MD 20646Grey-colored Drop Box is located to the right

of front entrance St. Charles High School

5305 Piney Church Road

Waldorf, MD 20602Drop Box is located at the front entrance of the Aquatics Center

Ballot Drop Box Locations

Available October 17th – November 3rd (drop boxes locked 8 p.m. November 3rd )

Westlake High School

3300 Middletown Road

Waldorf, MD 20603Drop Box is located

to the right of the

Gymnasium entrance Lackey High School

3000 Chicamuxen Road

Indian Head, MD 20640Drop Box is located left

of front entrance to the Aquatics Center SMECO

Hughesville Customer Service Center

15065 Burnt Store Road

Hughesville, MD 20637Drop Box is located on left

after entering parking lot

St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County will have ONE Early Voting Center:

October 26th through November 2nd 7:00 am to 8:00 pm everyday (including Saturday & Sunday).

Hollywood Firehouse

24801 Three Notch Road

Hollywood, MD 20636

Instead of the usual polling locations, the vote centers listed below will be OPEN for the November 3rd Election ONLY.

St. Mary’s will have the following SEVEN Election Day Vote Centers open any voter can go to any location:

November 3rd 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Hollywood Firehouse

24801 Three Notch Road

Hollywood, MD 20636 Great Mills High School

21130 Great Mills Road

Great Mills, MD 20634 Leonardtown High School

23995 Point Lookout Road

Leonardtown, MD 20650 Margaret Brent Middle School

29675 Point Lookout Road

Mechanicsville, MD 20659 Lexington Park Elem School

46763 S. Shangri-La Drive

Lexington Park, MD 20653 Spring Ridge Middle School

19856 Three Notch Road

Lexington Park, MD 20653 Lettie Marshall Dent Elem School

37840 New Market Turner Road

Mechanicsville, MD 20659

The following ballot drop boxes will be available starting September 30, 2020 and will be open 24/7 thru November 3, 2020 until 8:00 pm:

Lexington Park Library

21677 F D R Blvd

Lexington Park, MD 20653 Hollywood Firehouse

24801 Three Notch Road

Hollywood, MD 20636 Great Mills High School

21130 Great Mills Road

Great Mills, MD 20634 Board of Elections (old office)

41650 Tudor Hall Road

Leonardtown, MD 20650

The following ballot drop boxes will be available starting October 15, 2020 and will be open 24/7 thru November 3, 2020 until 8:00 pm:

Charlotte Hall Library

37600 New Market Road

Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 Board of Elections (new office)

23250 Hollywood Road

Leonardtown, MD 20650 Leonardtown High School

23995 Point Lookout Road

Leonardtown, MD 20650 Margaret Brent Middle School

29675 Point Lookout Road

Mechanicsville, MD 20659 Lexington Park Elem School

46763 S. Shangri-La Drive

Lexington Park, MD 20653

The following ballot drop boxes will be available during the week of Oct. 22nd – Oct. 24th (exact date of installation not known yet) The box will be open 24/7 thru November 3, 2020 until 8:00 pm:

Spring Ridge Middle School

19856 Three Notch Road

Lexington Park, MD 20653 Lettie Marshall Dent Elem School

37840 New Market Turner Rd

Mechanicsville, MD 20659

St. Mary’s County Residents

Effective Tuesday September 8, 2020 the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections will accept walk-ins. Face masks are required. We also have a “mail” drop box located in our parking lot for your convenience. Our office hours are 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

If you have any questions, please call 301.475.4200 ext. 71625

Thank you for your cooperation.

The following resources are also available:

To request an absentee visit https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html.

To look up or change your record visit the on-line voter registration system https://elections.maryland.gov/voter_registration/index.html.

Prince George’s County

11 Early Voting Centers will be open for voting on Mon. Oct. 26, 2020 through Mon. Nov. 2, 2020 7AM –

8PM and also on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 7AM – 8PM

41 Election Day Vote Centers will be open for voting on Election Day Only – Tues., Nov. 3, 2020 7AM – 8PM Voters Can Vote In-Person at the Early Voting Center of their choice during Early Voting Dates

or the Election Day Vote Center of Their Choice on Election Day

EARLY VOTING CENTERS NAME ADDRESS CITY STATE ZIP_CODE Early Voting Showplace Arena 14900 Pennsylvania Avenue Upper Marlboro MD 20772 Early Voting The Pavilion at Univ. of MD Xfinity Ctr. 8500 Paint Branch Drive College Park MD 20740 Early Voting Bowie Gymnasium 4100 Northview Drive Bowie MD 20716 Early Voting Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center 8001 Sheriff Road Landover MD 20785 Early Voting Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex 7007 Bock Road FortWashington MD 20744 Early Voting Laurel High School 8000 Cherry Lane Laurel MD 20707 Early Voting Southern Area Aquatic and Recreation Complex 13601 Missouri Avenue Brandywine MD20613 Early Voting Suitland Community Park School Center 5600 Regency Lane Forestville MD 20747 Early Voting Accokeek VFD Training and Activity Center 16111 Livingston Road Accokeek MD 20607 Early Voting DuVal High School 9880 Good Luck Road Lanham MD 20706 Early Voting Kentland Community Center 2413 Pinebrook Avenue Landover MD 20785 ELECTION DAY VOTECENTERS NAME ADDRESS CITY STATE ZIP_CODE Election Day Vote Center Showplace Arena 14900 Pennsylvania Avenue Upper Marlboro MD 20772 Election Day Vote Center The Pavilion at Univ. of MD Xfinity Ctr. 8500 Paint Branch Drive College Park MD 20740 Election Day Vote Center Bowie Gymnasium 4100 Northview Drive Bowie MD 20716 Election Day Vote Center Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center 8001 Sheriff Road Landover MD 20785 Election Day Vote Center Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex 7007 Bock Road FortWashington MD 20744 Election Day Vote Center Laurel High School 8000 Cherry Lane Laurel MD 20707 Election Day Vote Center Southern Area Aquatic and Recreation Complex 13601 Missouri Avenue Brandywine MD20613 Election Day Vote Center Suitland Community Park School Center 5600 Regency Lane Forestville MD 20747 Election Day Vote Center Accokeek VFD Training and Activity Center 16111 Livingston Road Accokeek MD 20607 Election Day Vote Center DuVal High School 9880 Good Luck Road Lanham MD 20706 Election Day Vote Center Kentland Community Center 2413 Pinebrook Avenue Landover MD 20785

Election Day Vote Center Baden Community Center 13601 Baden-Westwood Road Brandywine MD 20613 Election Day Vote Center Bladensburg High School 4200 57th Avenue Bladensburg MD 20710 Election Day Vote Center Bowie High School 15200 Annapolis Road Bowie MD 20715 Election Day Vote Center Bowie State University – James Gym 14000 Jericho Park Road Bowie MD 20715 Election Day Vote Center Cedar Heights Community Center 1200 Glen Willow Drive Capitol Heights MD 20743 Election Day Vote Center Central High @ Forestville 7001 Beltz Drive Forestville MD 20747 Election Day Vote Center Charles H. Flowers High School 10001 Ardwick Ardmore Road Upper Marlboro MD20774 Election Day Vote Center Crossland High School 6901 Temple Hill Road Temple Hills MD 20748 Election Day Vote Center Deerfield Run School Community Center 13000 Laurel-Bowie Road Laurel MD 20708 Election Day Vote Center Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School 12650 Brooke Lane Upper Marlboro MD 20772 Election Day Vote Center Eleanor Roosevelt High School 7601 Hanover Parkway Greenbelt MD 20770 Election Day Vote Center FedExField 1600 Fedex Way Landover MD 20786 Election Day Vote Center Frederick Douglass High School 8000 Croom Road Upper Marlboro MD 20772 Election Day Vote Center Friendly High School 10000 Allentown Road Fort Washington MD 20744 Election Day Vote Center Glenn Dale Community Center 11901 Glenn Dale Road Glenn Dale MD 20769 Election Day Vote Center High Point High School 3601 Powder Mill Road Beltsville MD 20705 Election Day Vote Center John E. Howard Community Center 4400 Shell Street Capitol Heights MD 20743 Election Day Vote Center Largo High School 505 Largo Road Upper Marlboro MD 20774 Election Day Vote Center Largo/Kettering/Perrywood Comm. Ctr. 431 Watkins Park Dr. Upper Marlboro MD20774 Election Day Vote Center Northwestern High School 7000 Adelphi Road Hyattsville MD 20782 Election Day Vote Center Oxon Hill High School 6701 Leyte Drive Oxon Hill MD 20745 Election Day Vote Center Parkdale High School 6001 Good Luck Road Riverdale MD 20737 Election Day Vote Center Peppermill Community Center 610 Hill Road Landover MD 20785 Election Day Vote Center Potomac High School 5211 Boydell Avenue Oxon Hill MD 20745 Election Day Vote Center Rollingcrest/Chillum Community Center 6120 Sargent Road Hyattsville MD 20782 Election Day Vote Center South Bowie Community Center 1717 Pittsfield Lane Bowie MD 20715 Election Day Vote Center Suitland High School 5200 Silver Hill Road Forestville MD 20747 Election Day Vote Center Surrattsville High School 6101 Garden Drive Clinton MD 20735 Election Day Vote Center Temple Hills Community Center 5300 Temple Hill Road Temple Hills MD 20748 Election Day Vote Center Westphalia Community Center 8900 Westphalia Road Upper Marlboro MD 20774

Like this: Like Loading...