Leonardtown, MD– On 10/25/2020 at approximately 11:06 p.m., Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to a 911 call for a robbery that just occurred at the Burchmart (25355 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County, MD). Troopers made contact with the employee/victim who described the suspect as a white male wearing a gray sweatshirt.

The suspect had entered the establishment, displayed a knife, and demanded the employee open the register. The employee fled to the rear of the establishment and told another co-worker to call the police. Information was obtained from a possible suspect and location, which led Troopers to an address in Leonardtown.

Once Troopers arrived, they observed the suspect in the yard attempting to burn evidence of the crime. Upon seeing the Troopers, the suspect attempted to run. Troopers were able to apprehend the suspect and place him under arrest. The suspect still had the knife in his possession.

The suspect is identified as John Thomas Heiston W/M 37 of Lexington Park, STM, MD. Additionally, the suspect has an outstanding warrant through Calvert County for felony burglary. The suspect was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with; armed robbery, robbery, assault 1st degree, and assault 2nd degree

