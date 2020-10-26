LEONARDTOWN, MD – Self-service sandbags will be available Tuesday and Wednesday, October 27 and 28, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, at all St. Mary’s County convenience center locations for citizens wishing to prepare for possible flooding conditions later this week due to Tropical Storm Zeta.

Self-service sandbags will be available at the following convenience center locations:

Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road

Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road

Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road

St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road

Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road

Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10 and 25 sandbags per person while supplies last.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527.

