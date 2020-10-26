The 2020 Virtual Maryland College Application Campaign (MCAC) is Oct. 26 to 30 and is open to all high school students. The campaign’s goal is to provide hands-on assistance in filling out a college application and becoming familiar with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion process.

The MCAC ensures that each participating student submits at least one postsecondary application. Each high school college and career advisor is sending seniors a checklist with links and additional resources for filling out applications. The checklist includes search tools, links to college testing information and financial aid information.

Throughout the week, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will hold virtual help sessions and on Oct. 28, CSM will hold a FAFSA 101 question-and-answer session for families through Zoom.

The application help sessions can be accessed at CSM Zoom with the passcode welcome. The times and dates of the help sessions are:

Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.;

Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.;

Oct. 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.;

Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m.-noon; and

Oct. 30, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The FAFSA 101 session is Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at CSM Zoom.

