Earl hanging with foster mom helping do the dishes.

Earl is fully vetted, house-broken, crate trained, walks great on a leash but still needs some work on basic obedience as he is only a year old, but it’s only been two days and he’s doing fantastic.

Earl is a confident, easy going boy who loves to hang out with his human taking walks, cuddle time or just laying quietly chewing on his nylabone. For a year old puppy, he’s more on the calmer side and loves every dog he’s met both male and female. We’re not sure about cats at this time.

I don’t think anyone can go wrong adoption this fabulous, smart, easy-going boy.

For more information please email Pets In Need at: PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com

Like this: Like Loading...