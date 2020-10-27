The St. Charles High School meal site was closed Monday due to a heavy volume of early voting traffic. Meal service will reopen at St. Charles today.

For the next week, St. Charles is relocating its food distribution to the bus parking lot near the tennis courts. Relocating the food distribution site to the bus parking lot should alleviate some traffic and provide a safe space for families picking up meals for students. The food distribution site will move back to its regular location on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

St. Charles is one of two early voting sites in Charles County. Early voting continues each day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 2. Voters are asked to avoid the food distribution area and should enter the school by the gymnasium. Voter parking is available by the gym, in front of the school or at the Blue Crabs stadium. This morning, voters lined up at the school well before the polls opened, and by 10 a.m., nearly 1,000 people had voted at the St. Charles site.

All Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high schools and Piccowaxen Middle School are open as voting centers on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Additionally, St. Charles has postponed its senior pictures last night and discontinued spring conditioning, scheduled to end on Friday. Fall conditioning for St. Charles students begins Wednesday, Nov. 4.

