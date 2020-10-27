Prince Frederick, MD- The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Student Life team recently held a drive-thru food distribution event at CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus to help CSM students who are struggling financially and experiencing food insecurities.

Approximately 800 pounds of food were given to students who pre-registered to come to the campus, and deliveries were made to two students who did not have transportation. The Oct. 14 “Mobile Hawk Feeder” student event was the fourth food drive-thru sponsored by CSM since the pandemic began.

“Many of our students, and their families, are still struggling with food insecurities,” explained Student Life Coordinator Erika Abell. “Together with our Student Government Association and community partners, we continue to mobilize to create care packages. These students are our family and we approach our support for them holistically. When we know our students are struggling, we do whatever we can to help.”

CSM Men of Excellence Program Coordinator Tim Fenner assists with distribution during the Mobile Hawk Feeder event. Credit: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) / The College of Southern Maryland (CSM)

The CSM Student Life team first met in May to empty the campuses’ Hawk Feeders micro-food pantries and at that time, packed up 140 bags of food to give away. Since the Mobile Hawk Feeder effort began, nearly 2,800 pounds of food has been distributed to CSM students.

Contributing to the latest Prince Frederick Campus event were LifePoint Church of Waldorf’s Pastor Michael and Angela Rogalski. Previous drive-thru events were supported by Pastor John Lewis with the Servants of Christ Church, New Life Church, and the Charles County Department of Social Services, who all donated food. In addition, the CSM Foundation supported the effort through funding from its “Help a Hawk” emergency fund.

Since 2017, CSM has offered food provided through Hawk Feeders at each of its four campuses. Hawk Feeders help address the short-term basic food needs any student may be experiencing. Built by a CSM faculty member Bill Luyster, the Hawk Feeders are stocked through individual donations by faculty, staff and students as well as through food drives, under the adage, “Give what you can, take what you need.”

CSM Student Life Coordinator Melissa Chambers and Operations Coordinator, Student Life and Athletics Andrea Sherman prepare care packages for distribution. Credit: The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) / The College of Southern Maryland (CSM)

Like this: Like Loading...