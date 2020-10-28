Wayne Karlin will discuss A Wolf by the Ears – his recently released novel during the Nov. 4 Connections Literary Series.

CSM Connections Literary Series: Wayne Karlin. 1 p.m. Nov. 4. Zoom. CSM hosts Wayne Karlin who will be discussing and reading from his novel,?A Wolf by the Ears. He is the author of seven novels and three non-fiction books, including?Wandering Souls: Journeys with the Dead and the Living in Viet Nam. He is the recipient of two fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Patterson Prize in Fiction, the Vietnam Veterans of America Excellence in the Arts Award, and the Juniper Prize in Fiction for?A Wolf by the Ears. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/community/connections-literary-series/connections-readings/

Innocence Project: Mr. Huwe Burton. 2:30 – 4 p.m. Nov. 5. Webinar. CSM hosts the Innocence Project client, Huwe Burton as he shares his personal story of wrongful conviction through the use of flawed interrogation techniques which produced a false confession. Sponsored by Student Life in partnership with the Equity and Inclusive Diversity Office. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/student-life/Innocence-Project-11.5.20

This photo shows Huwe Burton moments after his exoneration Jan. 24 in the Bronx. CSM hosts the Innocence Project client as he shares his personal story of wrongful conviction Nov. 5. Photo by Sameer Abdel-Khalek.

Transfer Thursdays: 11 a.m. Nov. 5 – 19. Zoom. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Representatives from two different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/advising/transfer-services/outgoing-transfer-students/transfer-out-of-csm/transfer-thursdays

Virtual Open House: 5 p.m. Nov. 12. Zoom. Join CSM to hear from our students, professors and leadership and see what makes CSM the right choice for reaching your goals. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://csmd.elluciancrmrecruit.com/Admissions/Pages/EventDetails.aspx?id=26ea2f34-95e8-ea11-a975-b03a26b277ba.

Vision in Fundraising: Nonprofit Sustainability. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Nov. 17. Zoom. Nonprofit organizations are invited to learn why building strong, sustainable and long-term partnerships with funders, peer organizations, volunteers and other stakeholders is essential for organization’s growth and sustainability. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute/training/Vision-in-Fundraising-Nonprofit-Sustainability.

Dual Enrollment Parent Night, Charles County. 6 – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Online. CSM’s Dual Enrollment Program and the Career and Technology Education Program at the College of Southern Maryland gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to simultaneously earn college credit and possible credit toward a high school diploma. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/laplata/Dual-Enrollment-Parent-Night-11-17-2020-charles

Dual Enrollment Parent Night, St. Mary’s County. 6 – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Online. CSM’s Dual Enrollment Program and the Career and Technology Education Program at the College of Southern Maryland gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to simultaneously earn college credit and possible credit toward a high school diploma. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/leonardtown/Dual-Enrollment-Parent-Night-11-18-2020-st-marys

Dual Enrollment Parent Night, Calvert County. 6 – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Online. CSM’s Dual Enrollment Program and the Career and Technology Education Program at the College of Southern Maryland gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to simultaneously earn college credit and possible credit toward a high school diploma. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/prince-frederick/Dual-Enrollment-Parent-Night-11-19-2020-Calvert

CSM Closed for Thanksgiving Break. Nov. 25 – 29. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses, will be closed Nov. 25 -29 for the Thanksgiving holiday. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/.

Like this: Like Loading...