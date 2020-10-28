LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 27, 2020) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership invites youth mentoring programs in St. Mary’s County to a free virtual event featuring speakers from Maryland Mentor on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.



Interested community members & organizations can join the event via:

Google Meeting at: meet.google.com/pcs-mkxq-gyt

Or by phone at: 1-424-360-0684 (PIN: ?600 844 964#)

Mentoring youth as they navigate the challenges of childhood and teen years can help build resiliency, mental well-being, and important life skills. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, young people can greatly benefit from social connection and engagement with caring adults and peers. Click here for more information on coping during the pandemic.



For more information or to receive a calendar invite, please contact the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership at stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.

