BALTIMORE, MD (October 27, 2020) – The Maryland Department of Labor (Labor) is encouraging all unemployment insurance claimants and employers to download the BEACON 2.0 mobile applications to quickly and easily access information and complete various actions.

Claimant Mobile App Downloaded Over 169,000 Times

The BEACON 2.0 mobile app called “MD Unemployment for Claimants” is available to download for free from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. The mobile app allows claimants to easily file their weekly claim certifications, view and update claimant information, and more directly from their mobile device.

Positive Reviews From Users

To date, the mobile app has been downloaded by over 169,000 claimants, with an overall 4.4 rating in the Apple App Store.

Submission Made Simple – “This app has made submitting weekly certifications very simple and easy.”

User Friendly – “Using this app for my weekly claim certification is very easy to use. I like that it can be done on my smartphone anywhere & at any time. Much better than the old way. Awesome app.”

Surprised for a Gov’t App – “Shocked that a gov’t app works this well. It’s user friendly interface, easy to navigate, easy to use, works without glitches. Half the private apps I use don’t work this well. In a crazy time, in a frustrating situation, it’s a relief to have one less thing to have to call about or seek help with. Thanks Maryland for investing in making this app so well.”

Very User Friendly – “I was able to download, complete weekly certification and get off within 5 minutes.”

Solid and Straight to the Point – “It is a clear and clean app straight to the point and all around useful.”

Employer Mobile App Now Available

Labor has also launched the BEACON 2.0 mobile app for Maryland’s registered employers called “MD Unemployment for Employers.” This mobile app is available to download for free from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. Registered employers can use the mobile app to make contribution payments, submit wage reports, file appeals, and more directly from their mobile devices.

