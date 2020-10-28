Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced a partnership with the Charles County Department of Health to distribute free masks at Charles County Community Resource Day. The event – which is part of the #MasksOnMaryland campaign – will take place at Regency Furniture Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members of the media are welcome to attend to take photos and b-roll footage.

“I’d like to thank the Charles County Department of Health for emphasizing the importance of masks and the role that they continue to play in keeping Marylanders safe,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “We are doing everything we can to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases. When we all wear masks, we help protect our communities.”

The #MasksOnMaryland campaign encourages Marylanders to wear face coverings in public places to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Since this summer, MDH has partnered with jurisdictions across the state to host local events that promote the use of masks.

“Wearing a mask is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” said Dr. Dianna Abney, Health Officer for the Charles County Department of Health. “The annual Community Resource Day is a perfect opportunity to participate in the #MasksOnMaryland campaign and provide masks to our residents.”

Last week, on Oct. 21, the Harford County Health Department hosted a #MasksOnMaryland event where it provided almost 31,000 masks for local businesses to redistribute to customers and staff.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people wear face coverings in public and follow other preventive measures, such as social distancing, frequent hand washing, and cleaning high-touch areas to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For a comprehensive list of testing sites in Maryland, visit COVIDtest.maryland.gov. COVID-19 information and resources are available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

