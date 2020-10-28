UPDATE 11:20 a.m.: On October 28, 2020, at 10:37 a.m., a 9-1-1- call was received for a possible active shooter/person with a gun at Building 8140 at the NAS Pax River Webster Field Annex.

A shelter in place order was immediately activated and US Navy Police, along with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Per Patrick Gordon, NAS Pax River Public Affairs Officer, the suspect was located and searched. No weapons were found. Gordon states no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

A shelter in place has been ordered at NAS Pax River’s Webster Field Annex for a possible active shooter.

Reports are that the shooter is at Building 8140.

This is a developing story, we will continue to to monitor the situation.

