Newburg, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a suspected arson that occurred on October 25, 2020, on Rock Point Road in Newburg, MD.

The Newburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 6:54 p.m. and took twenty(20) minutes to gain control of the blaze.

According to the preliminary report released, the fire was the result of an unknown person(s) intentionally igniting the exterior and interior passenger compartment of the vehicle. The vehicle was found abandoned along a power line access road off of Route 257 in Newburg, Charles County, Maryland.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6820.

