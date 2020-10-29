Meet Sonny, a happy playful boy that seems more of a puppy than a two-year-old beagle! Brand new to rescue, he is enjoying hanging out and playing with other dogs! Sonny is an active youngster that loves to play, sniff, talk, and is learning house manners.

He will need a fenced yard and another dog for canine companionship.

Sonny is a happy, two-year-old, 30-pound, red beagle looking for a foster or forever home where he can continue working on house training. He is a smart boy and we suspect he will learn quickly. Sonny will need time and patience while he continues his journey to become the perfect gentleman.

Sonny’s basic vetting is complete and he is looking for a foster or forever home. If you would like to help Sonny continue his journey to a happy forever after please message: icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Please visit Sonny’s web page where you will find more pictures and information about him:

http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69870

