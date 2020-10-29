The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is proud to once again be participating in “No Shave November”, an annual fundraising and awareness effort.

This year our deputies will be putting their razors away (paying a $50 fine for the ability to grow a beard) to support a heartfelt campaign near and dear to our community. Every dollar raised will be equally distributed to the recovery and rehabilitation of two Calvert families whose lives were forever changed as a result of a devastating motor vehicle accident involving one of our own Sheriff’s Deputies and a Calvert County Public School teacher.

Sheriff Mike Evans has authorized CCSO personnel to participate in this event and has waived the standard facial hair grooming policy during the month of November to allow deputies to grow out their facial hair in support of this effort.

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office / Calvert County Sheriff's Office

“No Shave November” challenges participants to forgo shaving and to donate money that would typically be spent on shaving and grooming to this cause. Help us give back to two people who graciously served their community. We cordially invite the public to join in: Grow. Donate. Share. Support.

To participate and/or donate, contact Lt. R. Jones at Roscoe.Jones@calvertcountymd.gov or Capt. D. Payne at (443) 624-3442 or David.Payne@calvertcountymd.gov. Checks may be payable to FOP Lodge 109, please put “No Shave November” in the memo line.

Like this: Like Loading...