FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING(11 pm)…

The Flood Watch continues for

Portions of DC…Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central, and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and St. Marys. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, King George, Northern Fauquier, Orange, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Western Loudoun.

From 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday evening

Heavy rainfall from Zeta could lead to some flooding of small streams, creeks, and urban areas. Rain amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible, especially in the metro areas.

Scattered incidents of flooding due to heavy rain are possible. Clogged drains due to leaf debris may cause additional flooding concerns, especially in urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

Stay away or be swept away. Riverbanks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

