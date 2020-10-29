The scholarship is a great financial aid or an academic achievement award. Everyone wants to get a scholarship because it either helps to survive or covers the cost of studying. If you didn’t already know, then you may be interested in the fact that not only educational institutions pay scholarships. Companies that can cooperate with universities may be interested in promising future employees to complete their studies without problems.

Sometimes scholarships in the USA can cover tuition fees. A student does not need to work out this financial aid later. The only requirement is diligence in learning. What is the reason for such generosity? Interest. Colleges and universities have an interest in ensuring that students’ achievements make their educational establishment famous.

Do you know about the types of scholarships in the USA? Do you know what the best types of scholarships are? We will tell you.

Athletic Scholarship

Unlike universities in some countries, American colleges and universities do not force students to choose between study and sports careers. The athletic scholarship does not cover tuition fees entirely, but it does not worry about some aspects of studying and doing sports.

International students can apply for an athletic scholarship. However, if they have transferred (meaning that they studied for a semester or two at their university), part of the scholarship will be deducted depending on how long they studied.

An athletic scholarship is available for all students who have sports achievements. In general, you need to confirm the achievements, recommendations from a coach, and, sometimes, video materials.

You can lose your athletic scholarship due to a violation of university rules, immigration rules, and sports ethics. Poor academic performance can make you lose scholarships too.

Community Service Scholarships

In the United States, you can get a scholarship not only for academic achievement but also for society’s achievement. If you spend all your free time as a volunteer, you can receive special community service scholarships.

Of course, volunteering itself implies voluntary free services for the benefit of members of society in need. However, it does not mean that the country cannot reward students volunteers, especially when they have good academic performance.

The purpose of community service scholarships is to encourage people who make a positive impact. Besides, why shouldn’t the country help students? Why can’t volunteers help the younger generation? So, here we are, having a community service scholarship, and it’s a good step forward.

Equitable Excellence Scholarship, for instance, offers a $2,500, $10,000 or $25,000 scholarship. Equitable Excellence does not forget to recognize the merits of the high schools and give a $1,000 grant to the winners’ schools. The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, similarly to the latter scholarship, aims at high school students. However, the Equitable Excellence Scholarship focuses on students across the USA. In contrast, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards also awards high school students from Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, India, China, and Brazil.

Scholarships by Interest and Hobbies

Sport is a hobby. For this hobby, students receive a scholarship. Singing is also a hobby, and for this, students can receive financial rewards. But what about other hobbies?

We know that someone may say that a hobby is an activity to please a soul. And it should not be paid off.

What nonsense.

Any activity for good should be encouraged. It’s good that many people understand this fact. Thus, you can find many hobby-based scholarships that can help you pay for your studies. Or buy something to help you develop your hobby. At any rate, it will be your money. All you need to do is view the list of hobby-based scholarships, choose the one that suits you well, and apply for it, but ensure that this scholarship won’t interfere with other fundings.

You can receive scholarships for your interest in culinary, ornithology, crosswords, passion for fashion, poetry, storytelling, etc.

Fascinating, isn’t it?

Weird And Unusual Scholarships

A scholarship is always associated with something serious. Academic achievements, sports achievements, volunteering for the good of society, etc. Students usually receive relatively large scholarships due to such achievements.

But did you know there is an opportunity to get a scholarship for the weirdest achievement? Have you ever heard about Unigo? Now it’s a good time to know about online business, which helps to match students with different scholarships, loans, and internships.

Here you can find the full list of various scholarships. You may learn about the existence of some for the first time.

For example, you can get a $1500 scholarship for making people laugh, shouting out what you have in mind, and writing why five is a unique number. Sounds interesting? Yes, and it is why we count these scholarships on our list.

