Lusby, MD- At 3:43 a.m. on October 29, 2020, the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department(VFD) responded to a structure fire on Saw Mill Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a two-story, wood-frame home ablaze. It took forty-five(45) minutes for the VFD to gain control of the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. Three adults were transported from the scene to Calvert Memorial Hospital and then transferred to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. All three occupants had burns to the upper body along with other injuries.

The three occupants of the home were able to escape by jumping from a second-floor window. Initially, it was reported that a fourth occupant was missing. That person was later located and not at home at the time of the fire. There was significant damage to the house, including a collapse of the second floor to the first floor. The fire remains under investigation at this time but is not suspicious in nature.

The fire marshal estimates the damage to be $200,000.00. The fire was believed to have started in first level of the home in the area of the kitchen and living room.

