Via SMCSO Facebook: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is conducting regular patrol checks at the Early Voting Center at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, which is open to voters from 7 am to 8 pm each day through Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, to ensure safe and uneventful voting for citizens.

The Sheriff’s Office’s goal is to secure every person’s right to vote safely and without fear. Our office has been in close communication with election officials and other law enforcement agencies to learn of any plans to impede voters, and our goal is to respond swiftly if they occur.

It is our intent to proactively visit polling locations in an unobtrusive way and to respond when any form of intimidation or interference takes place

