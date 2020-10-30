On October 27 at 8:51 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Lox Street in Indian Head for the report of a stabbing. A lookout for the suspect was broadcast as officers were responding.

Upon arrival, the victim was located in the street with a stab wound to his back; a neighbor was helping him. Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect, Tommie Edward Moreland, 57, who has no fixed address, hiding in a ditch near Metropolitan Church Road and Hungerford Road.

Tommie Edward Moreland, 57, who has no fixed address Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office / Charles County Sheriff's Office

After further investigation, it was determined the victim and suspect knew each other and the attack was unprovoked. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were later determined not to be life-threatening. Moreland was arrested on the scene and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges. PFC R. Walls is investigating.

Like this: Like Loading...