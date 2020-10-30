Support Local Journalism
On October 27 at 8:51 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Lox Street in Indian Head for the report of a stabbing. A lookout for the suspect was broadcast as officers were responding.
Upon arrival, the victim was located in the street with a stab wound to his back; a neighbor was helping him. Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect, Tommie Edward Moreland, 57, who has no fixed address, hiding in a ditch near Metropolitan Church Road and Hungerford Road.
After further investigation, it was determined the victim and suspect knew each other and the attack was unprovoked. The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were later determined not to be life-threatening. Moreland was arrested on the scene and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges. PFC R. Walls is investigating.