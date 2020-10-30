WALDORF, MD–Southern Maryland nano-brewery Patuxent Brewing, was recently awarded the coveted Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland’s (RMI) Champion of Maryland Manufacturing, and the People’s Choice Award for Diversity and Inclusion.

More than 11,000 votes were cast for RMI’s inaugural Champions of MD Manufacturing People’s Choice Awards, sponsored by PSA Insurance & Financial Services. A record number (143) Champion stories were submitted.

The two Champions in each category who received the most votes had the honor of being named the “People’s Choice Award Winners.” “We are extremely appreciative and thankful that all of our hard work is being recognized,” said Patuxent Brewing’s co-owner and taproom manager, Gene Lott.

Opening in Waldorf in 2019, Patuxent Brewing Company opened as Charles County’s first brewery and the state’s first 100 percent minority-owned brewing operation. Opening as a nano-brewery, Patuxent Brewing Co. has grown quickly over the past year and has expanded its reach and influence through the local community even faster.

Through outreach, community collaboration, and even through product offerings, the Patuxent Brewing Team paves the way for diversity in the state’s booming craft beverage industry and local economy.

